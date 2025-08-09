Macaulay Culkin admits regret over missing THIS '90s classic

Macaulay Culkin reveals iconic ‘90s role he wishes he hadn’t missed

Macaulay Culkin opened up about some regrets he has on missing a few opportunities in his acting career.

During a recent appearance on the August 7th episode of First We Feast’s YouTube talk show, Hot Ones, the 44-year-old actor dished on a missed gig of an iconic film.

In the show, Culkin was asked if he regretted missing any good film roles during his hiatus in the mid-'90s.

In response, the Richie Rich actor pointed out that a 1998 film he missed doing was Rushmore.

“I was actually pretty good at reading, I was voraciously reading through the scripts, but there was a couple that slipped through," Culkin began.

“I remember about two years later, clearing out the house and throwing out the old scripts and I saw the one that I didn’t read was Rushmore, I was like, ‘Oh dang, ’” he recalled the movie.

“Like I probably could have done that one," Culkin confessed.

But, the My Girl star added that he "couldn't imagine anyone but [Jason] Schwartzman doing that part, but at the same time I’m like, ‘Oh man, that would have been a ball and a biscuit, that one.'”

The leading role of Max Fischer in the comedy classic was originally played by Schwartzman, in which he portrayed a character of a scholarly student who fell for his mentor, Ms. Cross.

Before Culkin's hiatus, he starred in iconic films such as My Girl, Ritchie Rich and Home Alone and got back to acting in the early 2000s with Party Monster, released in 2003.