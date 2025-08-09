John Cena, Kevin Hart take the lead in upcoming ‘The Leading Man'

John Cena, Kevin Hart set to star in upcoming ‘The Leading Man'

John Cena and Kevin Hart have teamed up to become the ultimate comedic duo for Netflix’s The Leading Man.

The Jumanji actor and the Blockers star will also serve as producers on the Netflix action comedy, an adaptation of a comic book series from Jeremy Haun and B. Clay Moore.

"When a self-absorbed movie star (Cena) discovers that his co-star/man in the chair (Hart) is an actual agent, he’s forced to swallow his pride and accept that action stars aren’t really action heroes…while trying to save the world,” the logline of the upcoming movie reads.

It is also pertinent to mention that Kevin's production company, Hartbeat, has a multi-film deal with Netflix and he will produce alongside his colleagues Luke Kelly-Clyne and Bryan Smiley, as will Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for RK Films, Eric Gitter and Peter Schwerin for Ignition Productions, John and Dan Baime.

Currently the renowned comedian and actor is working on the Netflix comedy 72 Hours, which is directed by Tim Story and also stars Mason Gooding and Marcello Hernandez.

Meanwhile the wrestler-turned-actor has been busy filming another Netflix comedy, Little Brother alongside Eric Andre.

As the two gear up to dominate the genre of comedy, Kevin Hart has admitted he feels like having a "responsibility" to the next wave of actors and actresses.

Speaking to Extra, The Get Hard star explained: "I am very aware that I am getting older and turning into a vet in our business.”

"We do have a responsibility, and that responsibility is to try to position those that are next in the best way to exceed what we've done and go above and beyond … If it was set up for us to kind of just step and repeat and have the same layer of a success as the ones before us, then the business would pretty much have already peaked,” he concluded.