Prince Harry tipped to ‘reinvent' as victimisation won't work

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 10, 2025

Prince Harry is urged to change his tone of communication in the future.

The Duke of Sussex, who has often played a victim of the Royal Family is offered an advice by former Royal secretary Alisha Anderson on Channel 5 documentary, Prince Harry: My Terrible Year.

She told Harry: "Stop being the victim and start being the hero in the piece. Write your own script. I think people are just getting a little bit tired of Prince Harry talking about how the world is against him and how awful his life is."

She added: "Maybe this is a semi-colon and not a full stop. And actually, he's now got time to reinvent."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

