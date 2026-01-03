'Beaming' Duchess Sophie receives special title in ‘unforgettable moment’

Duchess Sophie and her husband Prince Edward were prominently seen on the forefront of royal duties as they earned a special place in King Charles’s close and trusted circle.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were entrusted with significant diplomatic and delicate relation building engagements on behalf of the monarch, whether it was a solo outing or a joint appearance.

Even though Sophie ranked just one spot behind her husband, in fourth place, for the most royal engagements for the year, she was a favourite for the public. The royal garnered praise for her charisma and loyalty to her duties.

Not only was 2025 a memorable year for Sophie, it was also made special for British designer Suzannah London. The designer gave a nod to the royal in her round-up, dubbing Sophie as an “incredible” woman.

“Honoured to be part of so many unforgettable moments,” the caption read. “From milestone celebrations to once-in-a-lifetime events, these incredible women wore Suzannah London for their most special moments.”

Sophie had joined the royal family, along with husband Prince Edward and their two children, 21-year-old Lady Louise and 18-year-old Earl James Wessex, for the annual Christmas walkabout at Sandringham.

The beloved royal was dressed in a dark lavender hue Carlisle Houndstooth Check Coat with the matching Halo Headband by Jane Taylor. The ensemble had been all British labels, which could be an intentional choice.

It was revealed that Prince William and Princess Kate will be focussed on bringing attention to one local, British business from across fields to uplift the local talent. Sophie has a penchant to support British designers and it is likely she would be taking that task up more religiously.