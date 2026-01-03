Kate Middleton sets priorities clear for royal duties with meaningful step

Kate Middleton has her sights set on a crucial mission for 2026 as she feels more at ease coming back to royal duties following her cancer battle.

The Princess of Wales made several public appearances last year but they understandably remained the lowest compared to other members of the family. Despite that the numbers, Princess Catherine was still able to make an impact, especially with her work for early childhood development, which is becoming a defining mission for her.

Kate penned a moving essay with Harvard University’s Professor Robert Waldingeron the subject in October in order to bring attention to a topic which is “not glamorous” for business investors.

“What you see is her energy for this endeavour,” Professor Robert told People Magazine about Kate. “She has a passion for it and a personal connection.”

The expert highlighted that it is “clear” in how Kate approaches this and how she responds to others who speak about it. It is very likely that she would be taking a step further this year.

He expressed, “If we’re lucky, most of us do the work that we do because we have a personal connection and it means something to us.”

The future Queen founded The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021 to highlight the first five years of life.

The professor shared that it is subject that is “quiet and privately done” and the “lack of resources doesn’t get a lot of attention”.

He believes that as Prince William’s wife lends her voice to the matter, it is “huge” impact as it brings in “business leaders who have a chance to make a difference”. The professor noted that it is “an incredible way to use the platform that she has”.