Prince Harry closes devastating chapter from royal life: ‘no way now'

Prince Harry makes tough decision for beloved charity, statement released

Prince Harry forced to come to terms with a difficult decision about a charity – dedicated to his late mother Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex was left “absolutely devastated” after he had to step away from the South African charity he founded in 2006, due to a boardroom battle in March last year. Sources close to King Charles’s younger son had claimed that Harry thought it was a “hostile takeover of his life’s work”.

There had been an ongoing investigation by the Charity Commission in the past few months after charity chair Sophie Chandauka made allegations of bullying and misogynoir, but Harry had been cleared for that. However, the case wasn’t closed as other problems emerged.

Even though Harry had made efforts to salvage the charity, sources have asserted to The Times that he will not be returning to Sentebale, the HIV/AIDS charity he co-founded nearly two decades ago.

“The idea that Harry was ever going to return has been completely extinguished,” a source close to the charity said. “There’s absolutely no way now. It’s all too tarnished.”

A spokesperson for Prince Harry said in a statement, “The Duke has made multiple representations to the Charity Commission, setting out his concerns regarding Sentebale’s governance and, in the interests of its beneficiary community, has urged the appropriate regulatory bodies to maintain close oversight of the charity’s activities.”

Sentebale had been one of the defining projects Harry had initiated when he was a working member of the royal family. Harry has been known for his charity work in the South African charity held a personal significance to him.

He was taking a gap year in 2004 and had been in Lesotho. During that time, he saw how the children and adolescents affected by HIV/AIDS in the region and thus began his mission to help them. It grew over time but it all came crashing down last year.