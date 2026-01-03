King Charles avoids royal disaster with firm reminder to Harry, Meghan

King Charles may have softened up to his younger son, Prince Harry, about a possibility of full reconciliation in the future, but he has drawn the line over a crucial matter concerning the Sussexes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly travelling for their family holiday with friends after celebrating Christmas at Montecito. Meanwhile, the royals continued with their Sandringham tradition, one that Harry and Meghan have not attended since 2019.

Even though the King is eager to meet his grandchildren and want to have peace after the years-long feud, former royal butler doubles down on royal insider claim that the Sussexes would never be invited to Sandringham again.

“That will never happen. I’ve always said it, and I’ll say it again: it will never happen,” former royal butler and friend of the late Princess Diana, Paul Burrell, told Express.co.uk.

He explained that the reasoning is simple that everyone in attendance would get uncomfortable.

“You have to consider the dynamics of everyone living under one roof,” he said. “If you were to inject Harry and Meghan into that mix, into that very particular ‘soup’ of royalty, it would become a complete disaster.”

He suggested that Meghan clearly doesn’t understand the royal tradition and would leave rest of the members at unease, especially Prince William and Princess Kate.

“Harry himself would have an awful time,” Paul noted. “There’s simply no place for them at Sandringham anymore—there never will be, not even when William becomes king. They simply cannot be trusted to keep what happens at Sandringham a secret.”