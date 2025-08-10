Prince Harry warned of 'unwise' move against Sentebale chair

Prince Harry is told to beware of steps ahead as his 'Sentebale' issue progresses.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently embroiled in a battle with Dr Sophie Chandauka, chairman of his ex-charity, will have to witness a tough rivalry, says an expert.

Jennie Bond told the Mirror : "I think Harry will feel very wounded by the way things have turned out, but he has said – and I believe him – that he will find a different way to help the children of Lesotho and Botswana. I think it would be rather unwise to set up a rival charity, but I’m sure he will find a way to help the cause and to raise funds."

This comes as official findings into the matter revealed issue on both sides. Harry’s spokesperson said that the report "…falls troublingly short in many regards, primarily the fact that the consequences of the current chair’s actions will not be borne by her – but by the children who rely on Sentebale’s support".

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.