‘Weapons' leaves behind ‘Freakier Friday' at box office

‘Weapons’ gives ‘Freakier Friday’ tough time at box office

Weapons, the 2025 horror movie, is on track for a 40 million dollar opening weekend at box office.

The film, starring Alden Ehrenreich, revolves around the story of a cop whose town is shook by the disappearance of 17 children.

Ehrenreich, who is known for his role as Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, rocks a mustache in the latest film and shared with Variety, "I just felt, 'No way. It's such a cliché,’”

"But then we looked at a picture of me with a moustache, and he (director Zach Cregger) said, 'Let's not cut it just yet.' After we did a screen test, it just felt right," he admitted.

Weapons also stars Julia Garner as the teacher who finds out that 17 of the 18 children from her classroom simultaneously got out of bed and ran off into the night at the exact same time: 2:17 am.

Just behind Weapons in box office was the Jamie Lee Curtis Lindsay Lohan starrer, Freakier Friday, which is set to score a 30 million dollar opening weekend.

Freakier Friday is the sequel to the 2003 original Freaky Friday, with its 2025 installment’s logline reading: “Two decades after an identity crisis, Anna's blended family faces new challenges. Tess and Anna discover their past may be repeating with the next generation.”