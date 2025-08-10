 
Geo News

David Justice says Halle Berry asked him to marry her: 'I couldn't say no'

David Justice talks about Halle Berry split

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 10, 2025

David Justice discusses Halle Berry split
David Justice discusses Halle Berry split

David Justice has opened up about his split from Halle Berry.

Speaking on the All the Smoke podcast, the former MLB player discussed his relationship with Halle.

David shared that he and Halle realised they wanted different things after five months of marriage.

He said, “My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn't vast.”

“So, I'm looking at my mom — and I'm a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I'm thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know?” he added. “Then I'm thinking, 'OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?'”

The baseball player went on to add, “At that time, as a young guy — she don't cook, don't clean, don't really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues.”

Moreover, David also noted that Halle asked him to marry her after knowing him for five months. “I said OK, because I couldn't say no. Who's going to say no at that time?”

He said, “I don't know if my heart was really into it, but I didn't want to make her feel bad and say no, you know, or [if] I was just in the moment.”

Additionally, David said, “We spent a lot of time apart because she was doing movies in this country, that country. And we honestly probably could have made it if I knew about therapy. If we knew about therapy, we probably could have made it.”

“We never had any major issues like that," the father-of-three added. "It's just... because I was young and had only been in one real relationship before her,” David Justice, who tied the knot with Halle Berry in 1993 and divorced in 1997, noted.

Emma Thompson details shocking timing Donal Trump asked her out
Emma Thompson details shocking timing Donal Trump asked her out
Mel Gibson recalls fond 'Braveheart' memories
Mel Gibson recalls fond 'Braveheart' memories
Jennifer Aniston reveals topic she seeks Courteney Cox's advice on
Jennifer Aniston reveals topic she seeks Courteney Cox's advice on
Kevin Costner gets honest about Whitney Houston loss video
Kevin Costner gets honest about Whitney Houston loss
Sydney Sweeney admits major loss at young age
Sydney Sweeney admits major loss at young age
Kourtney Kardashian responds to backlash for skipping life vest on son
Kourtney Kardashian responds to backlash for skipping life vest on son
Armie Hammer makes shocking confession in new interview
Armie Hammer makes shocking confession in new interview
Brooklyn Beckham addresses vow renewal ceremony with wife Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham addresses vow renewal ceremony with wife Nicola Peltz