Hania Aamir's motorcycle dance video sets internet ablaze

This collage shows Hania Aamir enjoying bike ride in Karachi. — Screengrab via Instagram/haniaheheofficial

A video of famed Pakistani actor Hania Aamir dancing while enjoying a ride on a motorcycle through the streets of Karachi has gone viral on social media.

The 28-year-old actor, known for her energetic and light-hearted personality, shared the video on her official Instagram account.

In the video, Hania is seen enjoying a motorcycle ride around the city, while cheerfully dancing to background music.

This latest video comes shortly after her appearance at singer Asim Azhar’s concert, which has also generated buzz online.

At the concert, Hania, dressed in a white outfit and glasses, was spotted in the front row dancing with her close friend Yashma Gul as Asim performed his viral hit Trasti Hain Nighayin.

In addition, Hania also posted several photos from recent outings with friends, showing her enjoying various activities, including horse riding.

"Make space for a chill girl, kids... also don’t lie, you like his music too," she wrote in her Instagram post.

The Parde Mein Rehne Do actor continues to attract attention with her candid and playful presence on social media, maintaining a strong connection with her fan base across platforms.