Kanye West is in 'denial' over Bianca Censori plans

Kanye West 'stalls' on promise he made to Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori has ambitions, reports say, which involve becoming financially independent. But her husband, Kanye West, is in "denial" about this.



A well-placed source told the Heat World, "As much as she loves Kanye, she is unsure whether this can last forever, and she’s been quietly laying the groundwork for her next chapter."

"She’s very determined to carve out a path that’s independent from Kanye to secure herself financially," the mole squealed.

Her alleged plans included building a lifestyle empire on the lines of what her husband's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, created, known as SKIMS.

However, the insider claimed Ye is stalling on the promise he made to her about helping the Melbourne-born model in her plan.

"She wants to launch a lifestyle brand, and Kanye is always promising to help her, but then he always seems to find a reason to stall."

"He may be in denial, but deep down he knows she’s striving to have her own money if it all goes wrong," the tipster tattled.

As Kanye is facing money woes, the source wondered, "She’s not going to want to be his plaything forever. She’s young and gorgeous, and now thanks to Kanye, she’s rich, too. Only time will tell if she continues to stick around if Kanye’s money dries up."

This is important as the insider alleged, "Making her parade nude in public and paying her heaps of money for it is the ultimate act of financial domination for Kanye. He gets off on it and she’s making a mint off his fetish."

Ye and Bianca tied the knot in 2022.