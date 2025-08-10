'Anxious' Prince Harry decides to take big step after THIS move

Prince Harry has made a big decision after the UK charity watchdog cleared him of accusations of bullying in a row with an African charity he founded.

The Sentebale was at the centre of an explosive boardroom dispute in March and April when chairperson Sophie Chandauka publicly accused Harry, the youngest son of King Charles III, of "bullying".

Days earlier, Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho had announced they were resigning from the charity they established in 2006, after the trustees quit when Chandauka refused their demand to step down.

Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, launched the charity in honour of his mother, Princess Diana, to help young people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and later Botswana.

Despite this feud, Prince Harry remains deeply concerned about the charity's mission in southern Africa and is keen to continue helping.

The insiders tell the Daily Mail, per the GB News, "The Duke is anxious that the fight against poverty and Aids in Lesotho and Botswana carries on.”

The source continued to claim, "He and Prince Seeiso are keen to work together on a new venture.

"They are talking about setting up a new charity or clubbing together to support other existing charities doing similar work in the region."