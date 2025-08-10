Prince Harry's spokesperson releases major statement amid new claims

Prince Harry's spokesperson releases major statement after new claims

Prince Harry’s spokesperson has released a big statement after claims he and Prince Seeiso are keen to work together on a new venture after charity row.

The insiders told the Daily Mail, per the GB News, "The Duke is anxious that the fight against poverty and Aids in Lesotho and Botswana carries on.”

The source continued to claim, "He and Prince Seeiso are keen to work together on a new venture.

"They are talking about setting up a new charity or clubbing together to support other existing charities doing similar work in the region."

Following these claims, the spokesman for Prince Harry told GB News: "The Duke remains absolutely committed to continuing the work he started, supporting the children and young people of Lesotho and Botswana, nearly 20 years ago.

"In what form that support takes — NO decisions have been made.”

The duke’s representative continued, "All options remain on the table; whether that be starting a new charity OR working to support pre-existing charities operating in the same sector in the region."

Commenting on UK charity watchdog’s findings royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams predicted the Duke would be "devastated" by the development.