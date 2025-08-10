Meghan Markle's next move could prove disastrous for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle threatens to pour water on Prince Harry’s royal reunion

Meghan Markle is considering making a huge move which could jeopardise Prince Harry’s reunion with King Charles.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex is expected to write her memoir, following in Harry’s footsteps.

A source close to the Duke of Sussex has revealed that he is concerned that Meghan’s autobiography would prove lethal to his reunion efforts.

The insider revealed to New Idea Magazine that Harry knows how much money such a book could make but fears it might threaten his plans for a royal comeback.

“He’s well aware how much money a Meghan memoir could make,” the insider said. “But he also doesn’t want her to threaten his big comeback.”

They added, “It’s a talking point, to put it nicely, between them in Montecito right now.”

While it is not confirmed if Meghan would write a memoir or not, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams previously revealed that it could happen.

“What would sell is another memoir,” he told The Express. “Harry told us when Spare was released that he cut 400 pages as they would be toxic for the Royal Family.”

“The royals will be concerned that the Sussexes could publish another memoir and this time it could be Meghan, or Harry could write a memoir about his early life.”