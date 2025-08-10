Meghan Markle fears over Prince Harry, King Charles reunion revealed

Meghan Markle concerned as Prince Harry seeks Royal forgiveness

Meghan Markle is reportedly scared that she will be pushed aside if Prince Harry reconnects with royal family.

According to a royal expert, the Duchess of Sussex is deeply concerned about a possible reconciliation between the Duke and King Charles.

Speaking on The Sun’s YouTube channel, royal expert Kinsey Schofield said Meghan does not want to reconnect with the royals.

She claimed that Meghan fears they might push her aside and have more influence over Harry than she does.

"My understanding is that Meghan Markle has no desire to connect to the British Royal Family," Schofield said.

She added, "Meghan's concern is that they would push her out. That they would have more influence on Prince Harry than she does.

“I feel like this is a last resort for Prince Harry, who has kind of stumbled over the last few years."

This comes after Harry shared his official diaries with the Buckingham and Kensington Palace to avoid clashes with the royal family following "peace talks" with Charles' team in London.