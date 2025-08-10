Prince Harry told brutal truth as Duke's desperate for Royal comeback

Prince Harry’s plea to royals falls flat without a heartfelt apology

Prince Harry’s recent offer to share his diary of official engagements with the royal family has been seen as a desperate attempt to be accepted back.

According to royal commentator Samara Gill, the Duke of Sussex is not doing what he really needs to do to win King Charles’ apology.

She told The Sun that she believes that instead of simply coordinating schedules, Harry should begin with a sincere apology.

The expert told the Duke that he needs to focus on a genuine reconciliation process if he wants to repair family relationships.

"In my opinion, this looks like Harry crawling back and saying, 'Please please let me in because I don't know what I'm going to do without you guys,’” she said.

Gill continued, "I think he should start with an apology. We don't need sharing of dates. We need a proper reconciliation process if this is what he wants to do."

This comes after a source told Daily Mail that Harry has “shifted into a new way of thinking. The tone is now all about 'deconflicting' with his family."

"That’s why his household agreed to draw up a ‘grid’ of his activities and share them with Buckingham Palace, and by extension with Kensington Palace,” they added.