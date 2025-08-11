How Kelly Clarkson's ex Brandon Blackstock spent final days? Source

Kelly Clarkson's ex Brandon Blackstock’s emotional final days before tragic end

Former husband of Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock, spent his final days the way he wanted, at his “home” in peace in Montana.

After finalizing divorce from the singer-songwriter in 2022, the talent manager bought a $1.8 million property in Butte, Montana, where he spent his final months surrounded by the "quiet".

"Brandon lived a pretty quiet life in Montana. That was how he liked it," an insider revealed to US Weekly.

For those unversed, Brandon passed away on August 7, following his three-year private battle with cancer.

Brandon used to work in an entertainment company, Narvel Blackstock, owned by his father, and also managed Kelly's career too but this field was not as what his nature was.

"Even though he worked in entertainment in the past, that was not his personality. He was at home in Montana," the source noted.

He later started his own business, Valley View Rodeo, in Montana.

"He had his ranch and rodeo, but he preferred to go under the radar," the tattler continued. "Some of the people who worked with him at Starstruck [Entertainment] ended up moving to Montana to work on the rodeo with him."

After his health diagnosis, Brandon started to prioritize his family and spent "more [time] than ever before" in the last months before his death.

Though Kelly "was not caring for Brandon," she allowed their kids to spend a good time together.

"She did spend a lot of time traveling with her kids to be with him," the bird chirped.

It is pertinent to mention that Brandon and Kelly shared two kids: daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington, nine.

Brandon was also the father of two more eldest kids, daughter Savannah, 23, and son Seth, whom he shared with ex wife Melissa Ashworth.

"He loved having his family with him and loved when the kids would visit," the source added. "He loved his animals and that was a passion he shared with his daughter Savannah."