Meghan Markle anger 'fuelled' by obsessive Prince Harry

Meghan Markle allegedly threw a tantrum at one of her first Royal visits.

The Duchess of Sussex threw a cup on the air during her trip to Australia over anger on husband Prince Harry.

Writing in his book ‘Revenge,’ writer Tom Bower notes: "Meghan was allegedly abrasive towards her four female staff and even towards the local British diplomats.

"According to one report, Meghan allegedly threw a cup of tea into the air. Her anger may have been partly fuelled by Harry.

"Every night he trawled social media, searching for snide comments on the internet. Every morning he and Meghan turned on their phones to surf the internet."

Meanwhile, expert Tom Quinn notes: "Meghan really disliked the hierarchy', a member of her former team said. 'Many of the rules do seem pretty pointless and exist only so that the relative status of each senior royal is protected.

"And the senior royals are such a sensitive bunch — if one gets a gold pen or a new car, they all want one. Meghan thought they behaved like babies.'"