Kash Doll and Za'Darius Smith part ways after whirlwind romance

Kash Doll announces the update on her relationship with Za’Darius Smith on social media

August 11, 2025

In an announcement that may shock fans, Kash Doll has called it quits with her boyfriend, Za’Darius Smith.

The Here I Go rapper says the decision was mutual in a post on X. “At this point of my life, I just need to be single,” adding the NFL star is a great partner but notes the pair can no longer “see eye to eye,” without sharing what event led to this.

She continues, ”With all due respect, we decided to part ways [heart emoji], I’m giving the internet a break also, so I’m done with y’all too right now.”

However, in a separate post, the Krazy rapstar gives an insight into her mental health. “Mental health is real…. U gotta Make sure everyone around you means well.”

Meanwhile, Kash will appear as a recurring guest on the third season of Reasonable Doubt on Hulu.

The upcoming season's logline read, "Jax Stewart coming to the aid of a former child star as she heals from her own deadly affair. But when her client’s personal life turns out to have all the drama and danger of a Hollywood movie."

"Jax’s own professional future comes under threat from a charismatic associate at her firm, can Jax clear her client’s name without losing the personal and professional successes she’s worked so hard for?," it concluded.

