Prince Harry was forbidden from major step on all-boys trip to Vegas

Prince Harry was stopped from getting a tattoo back in the days.

The Duke of Sussex was discouraged to her his skin inked by his close pals during a 2012 trip to Las Vegas.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare,' Harry revealed dialogue between his pals: "I need something to commemorate this trip, I decided. Something to symbolise my sense of freedom, my sense of carpe diem. For instance… a tattoo? Yes! Just the thing!".

Harry, 40, added: "Maybe on my shoulder? No, too visible. Lower back? No, too… racy. Maybe my foot? Yes. The sole of my foot! Where the skin had once peeled away. Layers upon layers of symbolism!"

The Duke continued in the 2023 book: "Now, what would the tattoo be? I thought and thought. What's important to me? What's sacred? Of course—Botswana. I'd seen a tattoo parlour down the block. I hoped they'd have a good atlas, with a clear map of Botswana."

"I went to find Billy the Rock to tell him where we were going. He smiled. No way.

"My mates backed him up. Absolutely not. In fact, they promised to physically stop me. I was not going to get a tattoo, they said, not on their watch, least of all a foot tattoo of Botswana."

Explaining further, he added: "They promised to hold me down, knock me out, whatever it took. A tattoo is permanent; it's forever!