Halle Berry 'cooking issues' led to divorce with David Justice?

Halle Berry ended her first marriage with David Justice due to domestic issues.

The actress' ex-husband sat on Matt Barnes' All the Smoke podcast this week and revealed what went wrong during years after their 1993 wedding.

"My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn't vast," he said. "So, I'm looking at my mom — and I'm a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I'm thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know?"

"Then I'm thinking, 'OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?' " Justice continued. "At that time, as a young guy — she don't cook, don't clean, don't really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues."

"She asked me to marry her after knowing me for five months," Justice continued. "I said OK, because I couldn't say no. Who's going to say no at that time?"

"I don't know if my heart was really into it, but I didn't want to make her feel bad and say no, you know, or [if] I was just in the moment," he added

"We spent a lot of time apart because she was doing movies in this country, that country. And we honestly probably could have made it if I knew about therapy. If we knew about therapy, we probably could have made it," he said.

"We never had any major issues like that," the father-of-three added. "It's just... because I was young and had only been in one real relationship before her."