Who 'saved' Jimmy Kimmel's life?

Jimmy Kimmel credits ex-girlfriend for 'saving' life

Jimmy Kimmel dated Sarah Silverman from 2002 to 2009. Now, as she appeared on his late-night show, the host credited him for "saving" his life.



It was a reference to when he faced a shocking health scare. “Remember when your appendix burst?” the 54-year-old asked him. “Remember when your head swelled?”

The 57-year-old, in reply, said, “You saved my life that day. You really did. We went to the hospital, and they were not treating it.”

In response, the I Smile Back star said, “I do remember going, like, full Shirley MacLaine from Terms of Endearment. I went bananas. I’ve never seen anyone in more pain.”

Jimmy, meanwhile, remembered his time at the hospital. “They put me in a little office, you remember? Not for me, but because there are HEPA situations where, if somebody takes a picture of me lying on the ground in a waiting room at the ER, they’re in trouble."

"But, they put me in a little office and then they did not come back for hours," he continued, “Yeah, you never know when the appendix is going to burst, and no one was coming in."

"I do remember you got very assertive with them. I was, like, ‘Thank God.’ And you know what? I went to work the next day.”

The late-night host previously shared that it took a while as they became friends again after parting ways.

“I would say that it took some time, definitely. It was never like where we didn’t like each other, hated each other or anything like that,” he said on Watch What Happens Life With Andy Cohen in 2019. “It definitely took some time to be comfortable enough to be friends again.”

In the meantime, Jimmy married Molly McNearney in 2013. They share two children.