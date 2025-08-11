 
'EastEnders' legend Ray Brooks dies of short illness

The 'EastEnders' and 'Cathy Come Home' actor had been diagnosed with dementia, his family revealed

August 11, 2025

Ray Brooks suffered from dementia before dying at age 86
Ray Brooks, famed for playing Joe Macer in EastEnders and for his role in the landmark drama Cathy Come Home, has died at the age of 86.

His death was confirmed by his family, who revealed that Brooks passed away peacefully on Saturday following a short illness. They were at his bedside during his final moments.

The family also shared that Brooks had been living with dementia in recent years.

“His three true loves were family (he also had a daughter Emma, who died in 2003), Fulham Football Club, and spending time in Brighton, where he was born,” their statement read.

Brooks enjoyed a prolific career on screen and stage, with his breakout film being The Knack … and How to Get It (1965), which went on to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

He later starred in Cathy Come Home, the BBC’s hard-hitting 1966 drama that remains one of the most influential programmes in British television history.

Brooks was also a celebrated voice actor, notably narrating the children’s television series Mr Benn.

