 
Geo News

Meghan Markle receives support from Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian shows support for Meghan Markle's 'As Ever' brand

By
Syeda Waniya
|

August 11, 2025

Khloe Kardashian reveals gorgeous gift from Meghan Markle As Ever
Khloe Kardashian reveals gorgeous gift from Meghan Markle As Ever

Khloe Kardashian received a special gift from Meghan Markle.

As the Duchess of Sussex sent Khloe a beautiful As Ever gift basket, the reality TV star made sure to share it with her millions of followers.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, The Kardashians member posted a photo of a beautifully arranged basket featuring products from Meghan's lifestyle brand.

Meghan Markle receives support from Khloe Kardashian

The basket included vibrant yellow and red tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, bottles of newly launched wine, flowers and more. Two bottles of wine and a jar from Meghan’s As Ever range took center stage.

While the picture included no caption, Meghan took the screenshot and reshared it on her own Instagram handle.

The Duchess of Sussex added a yellow face winking with puckered lips blowing a kiss emoji and white hearts. She also added a sticker that reading "hey hey all my girls with a K."

The exchange quickly drew attention from fans, as public interactions between Meghan Markle and members of the Kardashians family are very rare.

One Reddit user wrote, "Khloé just got Markled." Meanwhile another added, "That’s a gift basket to khloe she’s desperate for attention."

"I'm confused. Khloe just uploaded the pic to her stories and didn't even tag or mention Ass Ever or Meghan," the third user noted. 

Meghan Markle anger 'fuelled' by obsessive Prince Harry
Meghan Markle anger 'fuelled' by obsessive Prince Harry
Queen Camilla makes major demand of King Charles against Prince William
Queen Camilla makes major demand of King Charles against Prince William
Meghan Markle fears over Prince Harry, King Charles reunion revealed
Meghan Markle fears over Prince Harry, King Charles reunion revealed
Prince Harry told brutal truth as Duke's desperate for Royal comeback
Prince Harry told brutal truth as Duke's desperate for Royal comeback
Prince Harry's spokesperson releases major statement amid new claims
Prince Harry's spokesperson releases major statement amid new claims
'Anxious' Prince Harry decides to take big step after THIS move
'Anxious' Prince Harry decides to take big step after THIS move
Meghan Markle's next move could prove disastrous for Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle's next move could prove disastrous for Prince Harry
Princess Beatrice's role under Prince William reign revealed video
Princess Beatrice's role under Prince William reign revealed