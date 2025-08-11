Meghan Markle receives support from Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian reveals gorgeous gift from Meghan Markle As Ever

Khloe Kardashian received a special gift from Meghan Markle.

As the Duchess of Sussex sent Khloe a beautiful As Ever gift basket, the reality TV star made sure to share it with her millions of followers.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, The Kardashians member posted a photo of a beautifully arranged basket featuring products from Meghan's lifestyle brand.

The basket included vibrant yellow and red tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, bottles of newly launched wine, flowers and more. Two bottles of wine and a jar from Meghan’s As Ever range took center stage.

While the picture included no caption, Meghan took the screenshot and reshared it on her own Instagram handle.

The Duchess of Sussex added a yellow face winking with puckered lips blowing a kiss emoji and white hearts. She also added a sticker that reading "hey hey all my girls with a K."

The exchange quickly drew attention from fans, as public interactions between Meghan Markle and members of the Kardashians family are very rare.

One Reddit user wrote, "Khloé just got Markled." Meanwhile another added, "That’s a gift basket to khloe she’s desperate for attention."

"I'm confused. Khloe just uploaded the pic to her stories and didn't even tag or mention Ass Ever or Meghan," the third user noted.