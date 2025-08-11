 
Meghan Markle sparks reactions with cryptic message about Britain

“Harry made a catastrophic error in marrying toxic Meghan Markle"

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
August 11, 2025

The duchess has sparked fans reactions with her cryptic message about Britain with one saying “Harry made a catastrophic error in marrying toxic Meghan Markle”

Archie and Lilibet doting mother issued a cryptic message about her lifestyle brand As Ever's customer base while teasing an expansion beyond the United States.

In the Instagram post shared on As Ever’s official page, a silhouette of a woman, presumably Meghan can be seen holding up a wine glass.

The caption of the post reads: “Oh, we see you too! Australia, UK, Canada - love to see how you're finding a way to get your As Ever products.

“You have good taste...and good friends.'

The Daily Mail and GB News reported on it.

Commenting on the GB News report, one fan says, “Harry made a catastrophic error in marrying toxic Meghan Markle, who has continuously insulted our country.”

Reacting to the Mail report, the fan says, “While the world burns around her, the only thing she can come up with is ANOTHER lifestyle brand. The world doesn't need more useless tat. No strategy, no thought, no compassion - just EGO.”

“If her home country won't buy her relabelled waste products why does she think other countries will fall for the overpriced scam!,” the second reacted.

