Blac Chyna reveals what she 'missed out on' while growing up

Blac Chyna shares how she feels seeing her kids' strong bond

Blac Chyna is offering a rare glimpse into her life as a mother of two kids, King Cairo and Dream Kardashian.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine to promote her forthcoming biographical film, Pardon Me, the 37-year-old model, socialite, rapper, and television personality said, “King is definitely protective of Dream, and Dream of King.”

Shedding light on her kids’ bond, Chyna explained, “He loves Dream. He loves to annoy her. He literally gets a kick out of it, but it’s so funny and so cute because growing up ... I’m an only child, so to watch them I’m like, ‘Dang, this is what I missed out on.’”

“Even though some of the stuff that they do to each other is so hilarious to me, I’m like, ‘You can’t do that or you can’t say that.’ In the back of my mind, I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ And I’m a parent. And it’s so funny because growing up, you would think like, ‘Oh, parents are all strict and stuff.’ The whole time they probably were feeling the same way I’m feeling, like goofy,” the Cash Only crooner laughingly quipped.

For the unversed, Chyna’s first child, son Cairo, was born in 2012 whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Tyga. The couple parted ways in 2014 shortly after getting engaged.

The My World songstress welcomed her second child, daughter Dream, with her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian, in 2016. In less than six months of their child’s birth, they broke up, and as of last year, Chyna has 50/50 custody of both of her kids.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Pardon Me is coming out in cinemas on August 15, 2025.