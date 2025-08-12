Kelly Clarkson's ex Brandon Blackstock's cause of death finally revealed

Brandon Blackstock’s official cause of death confirmed

Kelly Clarkson's former husband, Brandon Blackstock's cause of death has been confirmed as melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

As per a recent report by People, the Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis told the outlet that the talent manager passed away after his battle with cancer.

Blackstock reportedly was diagnosed with melanoma three years ago and kept it private. He was 48 at time of passing.

"Brandon Blackstock passed away peacefully at his home in Butte, Montana on August 7th under hospice care surrounded by his family,” the statement read.

The deceased soul is survived by his four children, two young ones, Remington and River, whom he shared with Clarkson, and two oldest ones, Seth and Savannah, whom he shared with ex wife Melissa Ashworth.

He was also the grandfather of daughter Svannah's son, Lake.

At the time, Clarkson posted an update on her social media account, announcing that she would be postponing the rest of her August Las Vegas residency dates in order to look after her family.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," she declared.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding," Clarkson explained.