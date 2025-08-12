Meghan Markle silences haters, critics and public in one fail swoop: ‘Eat your words!'

Experts laud Meghan Markle’s new win against haters

Meghan Markle has just lauded for the way she silenced her haters by walking a different path.

Former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond is the expert in question, and the commentator spoke to host Martin Daubney about this ‘victory’ as she calls it.

The chat happened on GB News and saw Ms Bond say, “There was no statement from Harry and Meghan and no indication at any point, but we all decided that the Netflix deal was dead in the water, so it's one in the eye, actually, to all her detractors.”

“There's one show that's in the can already, that's her lifestyle show, there's a holiday special about Christmas, and then there's the Ugandan documentary.”

“Harry was mentioned in that only as one of many producers, quite a long way down, actually, and Meghan is also mentioned there. The rest of it is all very, very vague. But the fact of the matter is, Meghan has won, and we have to eat humble pie.”

In her conversation with the host Ms Bond also highlighted why she believes the Duke took on no solo projects this time around by saying, “I think he has realised that perhaps television isn't his forte, producing television programmes is really not as easy as he might have thought, and he's far better not on the celebrity treadmill.”

After all “he's much better using his name for his campaigns, and I think that he is going to be going in that direction with just a little foot in the Netflix camp from time to time.”

However she did note that Prince Harry’s passion project the Invictus Games is still a hot pocket being one “his biggest success so far.”

So “i'm sure he is obviously going to continue with that, but I think he will be treading a different path. Netflix say that they are very influential voices, Harry and Meghan, and it's true. Whatever they do, whatever they say or whatever gesture they make, we're all over it, aren't we?”

On the other hand “Meghan is the celebrity, she is the LA girl, and he has a bit of a bit part here, but hopefully, that's the way they want to work it, and he will create a different path for himself,” Ms Bond said in her concluding remarks.