William can remove Harry and Meghan's titles with a stroke of the pen

How King's move against Andrew strips away Harry and Meghan's last shred of protection

King Charles stripped Andrew of his title of prince, evicted him from his mansion near Windsor Castle and said he and the queen were thinking of survivors of abuse, to draw a line under a scandal around his ties to Jeffrey Epstein that has buffeted the royals for years, according to Reuters.

However, the King's decision announced by Buckingham Palace in a statement issued on Thursday, has left some people confused, with some people wondering how it aligns with claims that only parliament can strip away royal titles.

According to royal experts, the monarch's move against his younger brother is symbolic unless it gets the seal of approval from the British parliament.

They think the King can initiate the process to remove titles, formally stripping someone of dukedom or princely titles requires an act of parliament.

This is because statute law takes precedence over royal prerogative.

Although, Andrew has been stripped of his titles and honours, the formal process to remove his titles might still need parliamentary approval to be fully annulled.

An expert said that the situation is a bit nuanced. While Andrew will no longer be known as Prince Andrew or His Royal Highness, and will lost his Duke of York title, among others, the actual process of formally stripping him of all titles might require parliamentary approval.

Andrew might still be technically referred to by some titles in a legal sense until the process is complete, for all intent and purposes, he is no longer recognized as Prince Andrew in an official capacity.

Meanwhile, King Charles's decision has left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's supporters worried as it clearly shows the current monarch or future king, Prince William, can remove their titles with a stroke of the pen.