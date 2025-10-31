Is King Charles planning to strip Harry's titles after Andrew? Expert reveals

Could King Charles remove Harry's titles after Andrew's?

King Charles has pulled the plug on his brother Andrew’s royal life, but would he do the saem to Prince Harry?

Daily Express’s deputy editor Rebecca Russell, has pointed out one reason Charles isn’t likely to strip Prince Harry of his titles.

Commeting on Charles’ decision, the editor wrote, "It was a complicated, knotty web for the King to untangle, encompassing over 100 years of royal legislature, parliamentary guidance and our oh so challenging personal family relations, but he’s done it, and now we have plain old Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor."

However, unlike Daily Mail's Maureen Callahan who predicted that Hary and Meghan are next, she argued that Charles doesn’t seem likely to strip Harry of his Duke of Sussex title.

She pointed to the father-son duo’s meeting at Clarence House earlier this year, after which Harry seemed hopeful about his return to the U.K.

"The fact of the matter is that the royal rules set down by King George V in 1917 looked, from the outside, to be a near unfathomable, arcane knot which would tax the brains of even the best lawyers," Rebecca explained, adding, "But the King has proved it can be done, if required."

"He read public sentiment perfectly, and by admonishing his disgraced brother, he refocused the attention exactly where it needed to be – on the victims," she added.

Meanwhile, the Duke noted that he saw chances of bringin his kids to the U.K. after his meeting with his dad. Prince Harryhas been fighting the Home Office over their decision to downgrade his security in the U.K. He has stated that he can’t bring his kids to the country if his tax-payer funded security isn’t upgraded.