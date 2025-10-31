Palace's move against Andrew deemed late

Commenting on King Charles's decision to strip Andrew's remaining royal titles and evict him from royal residence, British journalist Peter Hunt expressed doubt that the palace's latest attempt at straighten him out out will work.

The journalist, who has worked for BBC, shared a paragraph from the Buckingham Palace statement which said, "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain, with the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.

The journalist said "Buckingham Palace could have expressed this sentiment six years ago when they first tried and failed to deal with Andrew. They now on their fourth attempt."

Meanwhile, British politicians, press and the public welcomed King Charles' banishment of Andrew from public life on Friday after the monarch acted to shield the institution from his younger brother's ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Reuters, Charles stripped Andrew of his title of prince and evicted him from his mansion in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Thursday, responding to the outrage that had built around the royal over years of damaging headlines about his behaviour.

The decision by the king, who is still undergoing regular treatment for cancer, amounts to one of the most dramatic moves against a member of the royal family in modern British history.

It reflects a desire to protect the monarchy as it has been losing support among younger Britons.

Andrew's defenestration made headlines across the world, particularly in Commonwealth countries like Australia, Canada and New Zealand where Charles is head of state.