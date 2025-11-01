Earthshot Prize Awards give a 2021 throwback with Shawn Mendes

Earthshot Prize Awards goes back to its roots

Ever since its inauguration the Earthshot Prize Awards have had many an event for its five earthshots protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world and fix our climate.

Now with its next event happening in November in Rio de Janeiro they have taken a trip down memory lane to remember how its London event was like.

The Instagram post featured a clip from Shawn Mendes’ performance and says, “we're throwing it back to 2021” when @ShawnAccess treated us to a special performance of Wonder,” in the caption.

They also added “we're so excited to welcome Shawn back to join our 2025 lineup on 5 November! Stay tuned to catch his performance at this year's Awards.”

Check it out Below:

According to its official website “these simple but ambitious goals for 2030 have been developed in collaboration with leading environmental experts to repair our planet before irreversible damage occurs. Each year, from a shortlist of 15 Finalists, five Winners are awarded The Earthshot Prize – one for each Earthshot.”

Since its inception it was considered over 5,669 solutions, championed over 75 finalists and has seen 20 winners.