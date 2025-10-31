 
Geo News

The Invictus Games kicks off Halloween: Watch

The Invictus Games has just turned to social media to kick off Halloween

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 31, 2025

The Invictus Games celebrates Halloween like Prince Harry
The Invictus Games celebrates Halloween like Prince Harry

The Invictus Games Foundation has just dropped a celebratory wish for Halloween with a candid video showing off their pumpkin carving skills.

The video shared alongside the social media post included the full process from writing out the letters on a small pumpkin to the entire carving process as well.

Advertisement

What is pertinent to mention is that the pumpkin had been gutted off camera, and the writing on it, read ‘I AM’ which is one of the foundations’ hashtags #iamhere.

The caption on the other hand was short and sweet and reads, “Happy Halloween from the #invictusgames Foundation! How are our pumpkin carving skills!? #iamhere”.

Check out the video below:

What is pertinent to mention is that just four days ago a video was also released by Meghan Markle, where she showed Prince Harry, the founder of the event carving his own pumpkin alongside mother-in-law Doria.

The video showed the Sussexes visiting a pumpkin patch, along with their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. 

The Invictus Games kicks off Halloween: Watch
The Invictus Games kicks off Halloween: Watch


Advertisement
Prince William presents finalists for The Earthshot Prize to fix the climate
Prince William presents finalists for The Earthshot Prize to fix the climate
Would Queen Elizabeth II strip Andrew of titles like King Charles? Expert reveals
Would Queen Elizabeth II strip Andrew of titles like King Charles? Expert reveals
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson receive strong warning: Not 'out of the woods at all'
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson receive strong warning: Not 'out of the woods at all'
Buckingham Palace statements: what changed between October 17th and 30th? video
Buckingham Palace statements: what changed between October 17th and 30th?
Prince William cherishes his grandfather Prince Philip's 'great sense of humor'
Prince William cherishes his grandfather Prince Philip's 'great sense of humor'
Sarah Ferguson moves on after Prince Andrew loses everything
Sarah Ferguson moves on after Prince Andrew loses everything
Earthshot Prize awards take a trip down memory lane
Earthshot Prize awards take a trip down memory lane
King Charles wipes Prince Andrew off royal records video
King Charles wipes Prince Andrew off royal records