The Invictus Games kicks off Halloween: Watch

The Invictus Games celebrates Halloween like Prince Harry

The Invictus Games Foundation has just dropped a celebratory wish for Halloween with a candid video showing off their pumpkin carving skills.

The video shared alongside the social media post included the full process from writing out the letters on a small pumpkin to the entire carving process as well.

What is pertinent to mention is that the pumpkin had been gutted off camera, and the writing on it, read ‘I AM’ which is one of the foundations’ hashtags #iamhere.

The caption on the other hand was short and sweet and reads, “Happy Halloween from the #invictusgames Foundation! How are our pumpkin carving skills!? #iamhere”.

Check out the video below:

What is pertinent to mention is that just four days ago a video was also released by Meghan Markle, where she showed Prince Harry, the founder of the event carving his own pumpkin alongside mother-in-law Doria.

The video showed the Sussexes visiting a pumpkin patch, along with their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.