Andrew faces more pressure from accuser's family as King Charles cuts him loose

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor under fire as Virginia Giuffre's family make bold demand

Prince Andrew, now addressed as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, has found himself back in hot water.

Just days after King Charles stripped his brother of all royal titles and forced him to vacate Royal Lodge, Virginia Giuffre's family issued a bombshell plea.

The accuser's brother Sky Roberts and sister-in-law Amanda Roberts told Sky News that Andrew needs to "come clean" about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

While Sky called King Charles' decision victory, he added, "We have to have some sort of investigation that goes further into this."

Adding, "He’s still walking around a free man. … He needs to be behind bars, period."

"An ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage," her family said of Virginia Giuffre.

The historic move by the monarch comes after the tensions built within the royal household over the damage Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre's claims of sexual assault.

While the disgraced member of the royal family voluntarily gave up his titles earlier, Buckingham Palace announced on behalf of King Charles on October 30 that Andrew will be addressed as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor instead of "Prince Andrew" and will be move to private accommodation.