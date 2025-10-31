Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are next after Andrew?

Prince Harry, Meghan are next after Andrew: 'Days surely numbered'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have received a strong warning regarding royal titles following removal of Andrew’s the prince honour.

The warning has come from royal expert Maureen Callahan in her column for the Daily Mail.

The royal expert says, "The sun begins to set over Montecito — permanently. Harry and Meghan are next."

Callahan said that when Prince William ascends to the throne it will be bad news for the California-based royal couple as Andrew was essentially a "pawn removed by William to clear the way for his real target: Harry."

The royal expert went on to explain: "If William can have convinced the infamously conflict-averse Charles to renounce his own brother — well, Harry's days as prince and Duke of Sussex are surely numbered.

"As for Meghan? Like Fergie, she would just be collateral damage. An afterthought. Flotsam in search of a shore – perhaps QVC's Pennsylvania headquarters and where she might shill As Ever overstock on deep discount. Sayonara, Sussexes!"

Meanwhile, the GB News also reported the decisive action taken by King Charles against Andrew may have set a precedent that could be used against other royals in the future.

King Charles has stripped his younger brother Andrew of his title of prince and forced him out of his Windsor home.