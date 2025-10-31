Andrew removed from royal family website after King Charles moves against his brother

Andrew removed from royal family website

Prince Andrew's profile remained on the official website of the British royal family after the younger brother of King Charles said he will no longer be using his royal title earlier this month.

He had made the announcement after renewed scrutiny over his links with late sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

Advertisement

But the father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie has been removed from the website within hours after Buckingham Palace said that King Charles stripped Andrew of his title of prince and ordered him to vacate his royal residence.

After Andrew's statement on October 17, the royal family had only removed his Duke of York title from the website but his picture and profile remained.

However, Buckingham Palace's announcement of the king's latest decision against Andrew has led to complete removal of his profile from the website.