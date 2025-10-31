 
Geo News

Andrew removed from royal family website after King Charles moves against his brother

Andrew no longer exists on the official website of the British royal family after King Charles's latest decision

By
Abdul Hafeez
|

October 31, 2025

Andrew removed from royal family website
Andrew removed from royal family website 

Prince Andrew's profile remained on the official website of the British royal family after the younger brother of King Charles said he will no longer be using his royal title earlier this month.

He had made the announcement after renewed scrutiny over his links with late sex offender Jeffery Epstein. 

Andrew removed from royal family website after King Charles moves against his brother
Advertisement

But the father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie has been removed from the website within hours after Buckingham Palace said that King Charles stripped Andrew of his title of prince and ordered him to vacate his royal residence.

Andrew removed from royal family website after King Charles moves against his brother

After Andrew's statement on October 17, the royal family had only removed his Duke of York title from the website but his picture and profile remained.

However, Buckingham Palace's announcement of the king's latest decision against Andrew has led to complete removal of his profile from the website.

Advertisement
The Invictus Games kicks off Halloween: Watch
The Invictus Games kicks off Halloween: Watch
Buckingham Palace guard's smile crosses 18 million views
Buckingham Palace guard's smile crosses 18 million views
Palace's move against Andrew deemed late
Palace's move against Andrew deemed late
Prince William presents finalists for The Earthshot Prize to fix the climate
Prince William presents finalists for The Earthshot Prize to fix the climate
Would Queen Elizabeth II strip Andrew of titles like King Charles? Expert reveals
Would Queen Elizabeth II strip Andrew of titles like King Charles? Expert reveals
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson receive strong warning: Not 'out of the woods at all'
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson receive strong warning: Not 'out of the woods at all'
Buckingham Palace statements: what changed between October 17th and 30th? video
Buckingham Palace statements: what changed between October 17th and 30th?
Prince William cherishes his grandfather Prince Philip's 'great sense of humor'
Prince William cherishes his grandfather Prince Philip's 'great sense of humor'