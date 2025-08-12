Brandon Blackstock's first wife Melissa honors him with emotional message

Brandon Blackstock’s first wife shares heartfelt tribute after his death

Brandon Blackstock's former wife, Melissa Ashworth Wells, tugged at some heartstrings with an emotional tribute to her late ex-husband.

The talent manager's ex wife took to her Instagram account on Friday to pen down a detailed note for the late father of her kids, who passed away on August 7 after battling a private battle with skin cancer.

"On May 29, 1999 I married the man who would become the father of my children," she wrote in the post referring to her and Brandon's kids, Seth and Savannah.

"Brandon was full of charm, witt, and just an absolute gentleman who happened to wear cowboy boots, wrangler jeans, and a cowboy hat. He was by far, hands down, the best Daddy and Pa. He loved hard and he fought hard."

Melissa went on to say, "The best thing Brandon has left for his children is they know where he is. I’ve heard it said, 'Nothing is lost when you know where it is' and Brandon is with Jesus his Savior."

"Savannah, Seth, and our grandchildren are the best parts of who Brandon and I are. Thank you all for your prayers and condolences," she concluded.

For the unversed, Brandon is also father to daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9, whom he shared with ex wife Kelly Clarkson.

The official cause of Brandon's death was confirmed by Silver Bow County Coroner, Dan Hollis, to People, which was melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

"Brandon Blackstock passed away peacefully at his home in Butte, Montana on August 7th under hospice care surrounded by his family," the official told the outlet in a statement.