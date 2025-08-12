'Shrek 5' leaves fans disheartened after surprise announcement

'Shrek 5' release date pushed back to 2027

Shrek fans will have to wait a little longer for the new sequel as the release date for Shrek 5 has been pushed back.

On Monday, Universal and DreamWorks Animation announced that the release date of the upcoming installment has moved from December 23, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

The renowned studio didn’t share the reason for the delay. According to Variety, Shrek 5 was originally scheduled for July 2026.

Following the announcement, fans rushed to social media to share their opinion on the film’s delay.

"Stop announcing movies that won't be out 2 years from now,” one user penned on X.

"Why did they announced it so early if they won't be releasing it early,” asked another one.

Recently, Eddie Murphy revealed to ScreenRant that the voice cast is still recording Shrek 5.

When he asked about the status of upcoming sequel, the 64-year-old actor responded, "We start in September on Donkey, we're doing a Donkey one, and that'll be three years from now, but we're about two years into Shrek 5."

"Still in the booth and about to start Donkey in September," he added.