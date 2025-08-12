 
Emma Stone reveals how motherhood surprisingly changed her career

Emma Stone shares 4-year-old daughter, Louise Jean, with her husband Dave McCary

August 12, 2025

Emma Stone has opened up about how her acting career was impacted after welcoming her daughter, Louise Jean.

During an interview with Vogue, the two-time Academy award winner candidly discussed how she balances motherhood and career.

Sharing heartfelt gratitude for being a mother, the La La Lands actress expressed her love for her daughter saying, "There's nothing I feel luckier about. She's the greatest gift of my life, for sure.”

Revealing that parenthood simplifies her career choices as it depends on how long she will be separated from her daughter, Stone continued, "It's streamlined everything. It's a cliched thing to say, but it changes everything. And simplifies everything."

Before concluding, she explained, "I do think it unlocks things. I don't know if it's specifically that, but I feel everything I could possibly feel, because everything has exploded.”

For those unversed, the Hollywood actress welcomed her daughter Louise Jean in March 2021 with her husband Dave McCary, with whom she tied the knot in 2020.

In 2024, at the 96th annual Academy award, the 36-year-old actress gave a heartwarming shout out to her daughter during her award acceptance speech.

While accepting the award for best actress for her role in Poor Girl, she said, “I really just want to thank my family — my mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave. I love you so much.”

“And most importantly, my daughter, who’s going to be three in three days, who has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky my girl, so thank you so much,” Emma Stone concluded.

