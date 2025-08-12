 
Sheryl Crow says her supporters are of all ages

Sheryl Crow, the country music star says music brings everyone together

August 12, 2025

Sheryl Crow explains why she has young fans
Sheryl Crow shared that she believes music unites everyone.

In an interview with People Magazine, the country superstar explained why she believes that her fans are of all ages.

As per Sheryl “the music that you gravitate to is the music that you’ve made a lot of memories to.”

She said, “When I hear stuff from like the '80s or you know, '90s, I go, 'Oh my God, I remember where I was when I heard that.”

“And so for some of these young people, their parents were playing my music and they had memories like water skiing to 'Soak Up the Sun' and things like that,” Sheryl added, stating that “music makes us feel and it makes us remember and it brings us together.”

She went on to say, “I'm a chick, right? That is still going. And so I think for these young women also, I'm sort of a good illustration that you can keep going and keep going and still write music and play.”

On the other hand, Sheryl Crow, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, also discussed the Stand Up to Cancer project.

“I'm celebrating 20 years this coming April of being cancer-free. So to me, it's about showing up for the people that I know right now who are battling, but also celebrating the fact that I was caught early,” she said.

