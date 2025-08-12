Ryan Reynolds sparks frenzy hinting at Deadpool joining 'Avengers'

Ryan Reynolds left his fans stunned by teasing his potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, the 48-year-old actor shared a cryptic post, hinting that his beloved superhero character Deadpool is joining the Avengers.

The shared image shows a logo of the Avengers with an “A” spray-painted over it in red.

As the post went viral, fans rushed to the comments section of the post to express their excitement over the potential new reunion.

One of the social media users wrote, "If you are saying what I think you’re saying, I’m actually gonna scream"

"Don’t do that. Don’t give me hope,” commented another one.

"Is he playing or for real," asked a third one.

For the unversed, Ryan appeared as Wade Wilson/Deadpool in three Marvel movies. His last Deadpool film was released in 2024.

Recently, in an interview with Time, Ryan dismissed the rumors that he’d ever be in an Avengers movie.

“If Deadpool becomes an Avenger or an X-Man, we’re at the end,” he told the outlet at that time. “That’s wish fulfillment, and you can’t give him that.”