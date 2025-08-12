Johnny Depp's one condition on 'Pirates of the Caribbean' return

'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer reveals Johnny Depp open to return

Arguably, there’s no Pirates of the Caribbean without Jack Sparrow, portrayed by Johnny Depp.



But after his controversy with his ex-wife Amber Heard, who wrote an article about facing domestic abuse without naming him, led Disney to cut ties with the star as he previously claimed.

But now the franchise's producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, told EW that Johnny is interested in reprising his hit role. "If he likes the way the part's written, I think he would do it. It's all about what's on the page, as we all know."

Meanwhile, a new film in the Pirates of the Caribbean would be a reboot. "It's a reboot, but if it were up to me, he would be in it," he said earlier.

However, Jerry added that despite this, he wanted the 62-year-old in the film. "I love him. He's a good friend. He's an amazing artist, and he's a unique look. He created Captain Jack."

"That was not on the page; that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow," he noted.

While the producer said the work on the script is ongoing, "We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just got to get the right screenplay. We haven't quite gotten there yet, but we're close."

It is relevant to mention that Johnny previously reportedly said he would not return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise even if he was offered "$300 million and a million alpacas."