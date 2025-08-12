Jon Batiste breaks silence on Stephen Colbert's exit from 'The Late Show'

Photo: Jon Batiste reacts to Stephen Colbert's exit from 'The Late Show'

Jon Batiste is seemingly standing firmly by his former colleague Stephen Colbert.

In a chat with Rolling Stone, the Grammy-winning musician, who served as bandleader and musical director of The Late Show from 2015 to 2022, defended the late-night host, following last month’s announcement that the show will wrap after 10 seasons.

“What happened to my friend Stephen is a symptom of big money,” he began.

Jon went on to address, “We’re in a time where the right price can silence the voice of free speech, which we should be very, very conscious of. As artists, we have to constantly fight for free speech and fight for the ability to be able to share the authentic truth of our being.”

Reflecting on his own seven-year run alongside Stephen Colbert, the FREEDOM singer called the experience “incredible” and said that it “meant so much” to be in his 20s on national television.

He even admitted to learning the ropes of performing nightly with a band and evolving as an artist “in partnership with him” during this time.

“I’m very grateful to him,” he expressed.

In conclusion, he shared, “I think where he goes next, his voice won’t be silenced. The voice of free speech is challenged, but the soul of an individual cannot be cancelled.”