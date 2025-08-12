 
Geo News

Jon Batiste breaks silence on Stephen Colbert's exit from 'The Late Show'

Jon Batiste heaped praise for his former 'The Late Show' colleague Stephen Colbert

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

August 12, 2025

Photo: Jon Batiste reacts to Stephen Colberts exit from The Late Show
Photo: Jon Batiste reacts to Stephen Colbert's exit from 'The Late Show'

Jon Batiste is seemingly standing firmly by his former colleague Stephen Colbert.

In a chat with Rolling Stone, the Grammy-winning musician, who served as bandleader and musical director of The Late Show from 2015 to 2022, defended the late-night host, following last month’s announcement that the show will wrap after 10 seasons.

“What happened to my friend Stephen is a symptom of big money,” he began. 

Jon went on to address, “We’re in a time where the right price can silence the voice of free speech, which we should be very, very conscious of. As artists, we have to constantly fight for free speech and fight for the ability to be able to share the authentic truth of our being.”

Reflecting on his own seven-year run alongside Stephen Colbert, the FREEDOM singer called the experience “incredible” and said that  it “meant so much” to be in his 20s on national television. 

He even admitted to learning the ropes of performing nightly with a band and evolving as an artist “in partnership with him” during this time. 

“I’m very grateful to him,” he expressed. 

In conclusion, he shared, “I think where he goes next, his voice won’t be silenced. The voice of free speech is challenged, but the soul of an individual cannot be cancelled.”

Savannah Guthrie raises eyebrows with latest comment
Savannah Guthrie raises eyebrows with latest comment
Johnny Depp's one condition on 'Pirates of the Caribbean' return
Johnny Depp's one condition on 'Pirates of the Caribbean' return
When is Taylor Swift releasing her new album? video
When is Taylor Swift releasing her new album?
Travis Kelce reveals where Taylor Swift stands on football after 2 years of dating him
Travis Kelce reveals where Taylor Swift stands on football after 2 years of dating him
Michelle Keegan flips out over husband Mark Wright's possible return to 'TOWIE'
Michelle Keegan flips out over husband Mark Wright's possible return to 'TOWIE'
'The Last of Us' star throws support behind show team
'The Last of Us' star throws support behind show team
George Clooney, Larry David's Barack Obama obsession spirals out of control
George Clooney, Larry David's Barack Obama obsession spirals out of control
MGK makes shocking claim to be part alien video
MGK makes shocking claim to be part alien