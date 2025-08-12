Syed Shafaat Ali to host Pakistan Idol 2025

Actor and comedian Syed Shafaat Ali. — Insgram/@shafaatsyed

KARACHI: The buzz of the world's biggest music competition, Pakistan Idol, is once again resounding loudly across the country!

Fans have been wondering who will host this electrifying season – and the wait is over.

The honour goes to none other than Syed Shafaat Ali, the king of wit, spontaneity and entertainment.

Known for lighting up every stage, adding colour to every gathering and making every show memorable, Ali is now ready to bring his charm and boundless energy to Pakistan Idol 2025.

An MHL presentation on Geo TV, the show's grand comeback has already sparked excitement nationwide.

A huge number of young talents are uploading their auditions, eager to showcase their singing skills, while the judges for this mega music competition have already been announced.

So don't delay — if you dream of turning your singing aspirations into reality, pick up your phone, upload your digital audition and join the world’s biggest music contest.

Who knows — the next Pakistan Idol could be you!

Geo TV, known for blockbuster productions, including Khuda Kay Liye, Bol, Teefa in Trouble, Donkey King, The Glassworker and The Legend of Maula Jatt, will air the competition ahead of other TV channels and streaming platforms, setting the stage for another wave of nationwide musical fervour.