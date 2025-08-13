Meghan Markle shamed for leaving Prince Harry ‘lonely'

Meghan Markle is called out for her silence as she keeps mum over Prince Harry issue.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is vocal about her personal projects, is questioned as Harry remains embroiled in a battle with ‘Sentebale’ charity management.

Dr Tessa Dunlop told the Mirror: "Now that Meghan and Harry have signed a new Netflix deal (‘looser’ and apparently less lucrative than the previous $78m one but a deal nonetheless), might the Duchess find her voice?

"Not the one she volubly uses to hawk As Ever wares (in conjunction with Netflix) but rather the voice Meghan famously re-found after leaving the Royal Family, the one that talked her truth to royal power and surely could talk her truth to the Sentebale fiasco?

She added: "No, really, why hasn’t Meghan come out batting for Prince Harry in his latest round of verbal fisty-cuffs concerning his former African charity? After all, the Duke has consistently spoken out in support of his wife, establishing the precedent early on and against the wishes of his family when he condemned Britain’s media coverage and insisted he had never before witnessed such a ‘degree of pressure, scrutiny and harassment’ from the press.

"As it currently stands, Harry cuts a lonely figure. The Charity Commission 'identified a ‘strong perception of ill treatment' swirling in the unhappy waters of his former charity, Sentebale. It was a terse ruling that exonerated no one; all parties remain incandescent, particularly the aggrieved prince, who insists the report has fallen ‘troublingly short.’

The expert continued: "In other words, the Duke of Sussex’s nemesis, Dr Sophie Chanduka, is still at large, running Harry’s former beloved Sentebale. The Duke could really do with some public TLC, especially from his wife, whose own issues with said Dr Chanduka were allegedly caught on camera at a polo match Sentebale fundraiser."