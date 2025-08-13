Piers Morgan makes brutal swipe at Meghan Markle Netflix deal

Piers Morgan is reacting to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest success with Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently announced that they have renewed their multimillion dollar deal with Netflix, have received a repost on X from Piers.

This comes as a source told Sky that the Sussexes were "over the moon" after learning that their deal is up for a renewal.





The British journalist has shared a tweet from the the official account of Have I Got News For You, noting: "Netflix have signed a new deal that gives them 'first refusal' on Harry and Meghan's show ideas, frustrating rival streamers who wanted to have the rights to say no first."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.