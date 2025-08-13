Travis Kelce shares heartwarming similarities between Taylor Swift, mom Donna

Travis Kelce reveals touching traits Taylor Swift shares with Donna Kelce

Travis Kelce dished on the touching similarities between his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and mom, Donna Kelce.

In a recent chat with GQ, the NFL star revealed how much he admires the two most important women in his life.

During the interview, he was asked if there were similarities between his 72-year-old mom and the August singer, Travis responded, "Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room."

He added that both women have an “ability to show love and support no matter what.”

Travis further gushed about Donna and Taylor's work ethic. "I saw my mother reach goals she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building," he recalled, noting that Swift has done “the exact same thing” — setting goals, exceeding expectations, and captivating the world.

Elsewhere in the interview, the quarterback also opened up about how their relationship occurred naturally.

“When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based on the people we were sitting in a room together with,” he explained.

He continued, “We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f*** off.”

Since their romance began in 2023, Swift and Donna have spent time together, with Donna even attending the singer’s Eras Tour.

Fans are now excited as Swift is set to appear on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights on Wednesday, Aug. 13.