Jennifer Aniston recalls 'one of the greatest' moments of 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston shares hilarious BTS moment of 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston has recently recalled behind the scene moments from the set of Friends.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the Hollywood actress candidly talked about filming the ninth episode of sixth season, The One Where Ross Got High.

In the episode, Aniston’s on-screen role Rachel is making the trifle for Thanksgiving but she accidently combines parts of a traditional English trifle and a shepherd pie recipe, resulting in a dessert with beef as the layer.

Referring to the episode, the Murder Mystery actress began, "The trifle was ridiculous in the best way. She ended up putting beef in the middle of a sweet trifle.”

Recalling behind the scenes moment of the shoot, she continued, "When we shot the scene and came time for everybody to eat the dessert… They couldn't get through it because they kept making each other laugh.

"[Matt] LeBlanc just eats whatever's in front of him, it's not like he fakes it... he really eats it.

"Whenever David [Schwimmer] said the line 'It tastes like feet!', that's when they couldn't keep it together. LeBlanc just barrels through, totally into it.

"The moment gave way to the iconic Joey Tribbiani line 'What's not to like? Custard? Good. Jam? Good. Meat? Gooood!" the 56-year-old actress continued.

Before concluding, Jennifer Aniston shared, "This is one of the greatest times. I love it, this is the gift that keeps on giving. This is really one of the highlights of my life."

For those unversed, the series revolves around the lives of six friends living in Manhattan as they navigate their relationship, career, and ups and downs of adulthood.