Royal fans react to Prince Andrew's remarks about Kate Middleton

Royal fans have expressed their views over Prince Andrew’s alleged “nasty” comments about Kate Middleton.

According to a report by the New York Post, royal expert Andrew Lownie claims that the Prince of York made several “rude” and “unkind” remarks about the Princess of Wales, sparking his ongoing feud with his nephew, Prince William.

Commenting on the post, one royal fan says, “I hope that King William does evict them from the Royal Lodge. Andrew and Sarah are in their 60s: time for them to downsize, as so many other seniors do.”

The other said, “I can't wait for Prince William to be King…William is strong, intelligent, compassionate, and will not put up with problematic, disgraceful Prince Andrew.”

“These Spares! Nothing but trouble for the BRF. Both lack intelligence and make up for it with terrible behavior. Both are a constant embarrassment to their family, and both made disastrous marital decisions,” the third said.

Earlier, Lownie told Radar Online per the New York Post, “I can’t see how anyone could make unkind comments about Kate when she’s been the family’s saving grace.”

“It surprised me, but people do get jealous,” he said and added “I’d have thought Prince Andrew would respect William as future king though” than to be “nasty about his wife.”